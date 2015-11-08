Kylie Jenner kisses Tyga at Kris Jenner’s b’day bash

Kylie Jenner and Tyga, with their actions, time and again prove that they feel really strong for each other and of recent, they kissed each other at Kris Jenner’s 60th birthday bash.

The 18-year-old Kylie Jenner, who sported two different retro outfits to suit in the 1920’s-themed party, posted a photo booth picture of her and the ‘Rack City’ rapper’s sweet kiss, wherein they were barely touching each other’s lips, on her Snapchat, E! Online reported.

Tyga wore a white tux jacket with black trimming and black pants, whereas the American TV personality who wore shimmery beaded dress later changed it into a white, strapless satin, partially feathered dress.