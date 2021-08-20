Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai: ZEE5 to stream Surekha Sikri’s last film

Sikri, who died in July after a cardiac arrest at 75 years, will play a pivotal role in the film

Streaming giant ZEE5 has announced that the last film of legendary Bollywood actor Surekha Sikri — Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai — will release on the platform. The film also stars Surbhi Jyoti, Jassie Gill, Bijendra Kala, Vijay Raaz, and Atul Shrivastava.

The film is based on the ‘Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai’ message written on a currency note that went viral on social media.

The film’s makers said Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai is set in a small Uttar Pradesh town and follows the journey of Sintoo, who falls in love with the town’s heartthrob Sonam Gupta, a girl out of his league. Sintoo is confused when Sonam reciprocates those feelings as the story unfolds. A comedy of errors follows when the line on the note goes viral, kicking off a chain of events.

The film is directed by Ssaurabh Tyagi and presented by Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios.

Gada said the script was inspiring and interesting. He added that what caught their attention was how a viral incident that caught the country’s attention was made into a content-driven contemporary story.

Sikri, who died in July after a cardiac arrest at 75 years, will play a pivotal role in the film.

The three-time National Award-winning actor was ill for some time and even suffered two brain strokes in 2018 and 2020. The veteran actor had a decades-long career that spanned films, theatre, and television. She debuted on the big screen in 1978 with the political drama Kissa Kursi Ka. She won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress thrice —Tamas in 1988, Mammo in 1995, and Badhaai Ho in 2018.

The actor also found popularity on the small screen, especially for her turn as the stern family matriarch Kalyani Devi in Balika Vadhu. She starred on the show from 2008 to 2016. Her also garnered a lot of praise for her character in Badhaai Ho.