“Kya aap sach me Gujarati hain?” Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar turns journalist to interview PM Narendra Modi!

Bollywood's original Khiladi Akshay Kumar has turned newsman to interview Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Kesari-star Akshay Kumar's tweet informed netizens about his interview and the information has flooded the digital universe with speculations. The tweet has gone viral within minutes and people are curious to know about the content of the interview which will be aired at 9AM by the news agency ANI. In his tweet Akshay Kumar said, "Do you ever wonder whether PM Modi manages to laugh during the heat of the election campaign? You\u2019ll get the answer tomorrow at 9am, in an informal and non-political conversation that I got the chance to do with PM Narendra Modi ji. Do watch!" Do you ever wonder whether PM Modi manages to laugh during the heat of the election campaign? You\u2019ll get the answer tomorrow at 9am @ANI, in an informal and non-political conversation that I got the chance to do with @narendramodi ji. Do watch! pic.twitter.com\/pczNar7k3A \u2014 Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 23, 2019 In the video, Akshay kumar is seen asking PM Narendra Modi light-hearted questions like - "Kya hamare Pradhanmantri Aam khate hain?" (Does PM Modi likes Mangoes.) He is further seen sharing a joke with the PM Modi. Not to be left behind, PM Modi also shares a joke. Akshay Kumar further asks PM Narendra Modi, "Kya aap sach me Gujarati hain na? Kyunki Gujarati paiso ke liye bahut sahi rehte hain" (Are you a real Gujarati because Gujaratis are known to like money!"). In between, Both PM Modi and Akshay Kumar are seen laughing their heart out to jokes which will be revealed on Wednesday morning. PM Narendra Modi is dressed in his signature attire, Kurta-pajama and blue-coloured Modi jacket while Akshay Kumar is looking dapper in his white shirt and light-pink trouser. In another video, Akshay Kumar is seen asking PM Modi that would he like to stay with his family, like everyone else. PM Modi's reply is something to watch out for. While the whole country is talking elections and politics, here\u2019s a breather. Privileged to have done this candid and COMPLETELY NON POLITICAL freewheeling conversation with our PM @narendramodi . Watch it at 9AM tomorrow via @ANI for some lesser known facts about him! pic.twitter.com\/Owji9xL9zn \u2014 Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 23, 2019 Earlier Akshay Kumar's cryptic tweet on April 22 sent twitterati in tizzy when he said, "Getting into an unknown and uncharted territory today. Doing something I have never done before. Excited and nervous both. Stay tuned for updates." PM Modi also retweeted Akshay kumar's tweet and said, "Dear Akshay Kumar, it was good talking to you about everything, except politics and elections. I'm sure people would like watching our conversation." According to ANI, the video is shot in the lawns of PM Narendra Modi's official residence 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. The interview is being promoted as a non-political one which talks about general aspects of the Prime Minister's life.