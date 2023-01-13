Kuttey Movie Review: Even Tabu couldn’t save this Arjun Kapoor film

Star Cast: Tabu, Arjun Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Kumud Mishra, Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah

Director: Aasmaan Bhardwaj

Stars: ⭐

Kuttey movie review: Kuttey, starring Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Arjun Kapoor, and Radhika Madan amongst others, is the first film to release in theatres in 2023. Directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj (son of Vishal and Rekha Bhardwaj), the action-thriller confused the audience and they were not able to decide what was happening and why.

If I have to pick anything good in the film – It has to be Tabu and her performance. However, even she could not save the film from drowning. Her dialogue delivery is impeccable but that doesn’t mean the writing is up to the mark!

The film begins with a bang and viewers start expecting a powerful plot weaved around militants and their war against the corrupt section of society. However, that was just a scene showcasing Konkona Sen Sharma – a scene that was added to the film for no rhyme and reason. I fail to understand why Konkonsa Sen Sharma (Lakshmi), who is a fine actor, said yes to Kuttey. In that case, even Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, and Kumud Mishra. What was the need to do a senseless film? We expect a lot more from you all. The Naxal angle, led by Lakshmi failed to justify its presence in the already flawed plot. Naseeruddin Shah has a back story but that was not revealed. Radhika Madan’s love story has been diluted to highlight the pointless robbery. It seemed Kumud Mishra will be the game-changer, but his character also didn’t have much substance.

Remember the 2009 film Kaminey, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj? The audiences were glued to their seats, however, this 2023 film Kuttey is the complete opposite. The story revolves around a team of corrupt cops who are working hand-in-glove with the local drug lord, played by Naseeruddin Shah (Narayan Khobre). Arjun Kapoor (Gopal) and Kumud Mishra (Paaji) land themselves in serious trouble for working with a rival gang for money. They get suspended from their jobs and must bribe their seniors to stay on the force.

The way Kuttey depicts cops is nothing close to reality – The film creates a negative impression of how the police force is. Ironically, none of the characters in the film show the loyalty of a dog. They are not loyal to their professions or to each other.

The six characters, who want to get rich through easy means, get involved in one robbery in different ways. Kuttey, potentially has many interesting characters, however, the screenplay does not let them develop naturally.

The audience connection and relatability with the characters is entirely missing. There is no character you would feel for and that killed the film for me.

Arjun Kapoor’s Gopal managed to set a raw tone for the film and complemented Tabu and Kumud Mishra well. But as soon as he opened his mouth and delivered the first dialogue, the charm faded away within seconds.

Verdict

The major issue with Kuttey is that it branches out in several directions but never really comes together to hit home. The relatability factor of the audience with the characters is missing.