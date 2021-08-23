Kuttey: Anurag Kashyap, Konkana Sen, Arjun Kapoor shares first look of ‘Kuttey’

Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan, Arjun Kapoor, Kumud Mishra and Shardul Bhardwaj will be seen together in a new movie with a very unusual, striking title-Kuttey (Photo: Twitter/ Arjun Kapoor)

Movie buffs, rejoice! Gear up to watch the starlwarts of Indian cinema team up for a movie with an even more unusual title – yes, the title is none other than ‘Kuttey!’ Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan, Arjun Kapoor, Kumud Mishra and Shardul Bhardwaj will be seen together in a new movie with a very unusual, striking title-Kuttey. Directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj, son of Vishal Bhardwaj and Rekha Bhardwaj, the movie will mark the director’s debut in the Hindi film industry. The movie is co-produced by the couple besides Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

Vishal Bhardwaj Films on its official Instagram page announched the film and shared the teaser with the caption: “Neither do they bark, nor do they growl. They just bite.”

Actors like Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Radhika Madan announced the film on their social media handles with the caption: “Nah ye bhonkte hai, nah gurrate hai…bas katte hai (They don’t bark, they don’t growl, they just bite). Presenting #KUTTEY!”

Describing the movie as “extremely special” Vishal Bhardwaj said that this would be his first collaboration with son Aasmaan Bhardwaj. He also said that he is very excited to see what he (his son) has done with the film. Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films collaborated together for the first time with this film and “I am immensely excited about this association, ” Vishal Bhardwaj was quoted as saying to news agency PTI.

Vishal Bhardwaj has worked with Tabu in the past with movies like Maachis, where he composed the music for the same, and Talvar where he was a screenwriter and producer for the film. He also directed films like Maqbool and Haider–both of them did well in the box office. Bhardwaj has also collaborated with Naseeruddin Shah in the past with films like Omkara, Dus Kahaniyaan, Ishqiya, 7 Khoon Maaf and Dedh Ishqiya. The film Kuttey will be the first project with Arjun Kapoor, Kumud Mishra and Eeb Allay.