Kuppathu Raja trailer released: Will the audience accept GV Prakash playing a Vijay-esque role?

Kuppathu Raja is helmed by Baba Bhaskar. (IE)

On Friday the trailer of GV Prakash Kumar’s upcoming movie Kuppathu Raja was released. The trailer opens with GV’s punchline referring to his giant-leap to playing such massy characters that are usually only done by stars who enjoy a cult fan following. Conventional wisdom suggests that the singer-actor doesn’t enjoy such bandwidth at the box office.

Kuppathu Raja has borrowed the title from Superstar Rajinikanth’s hit 1979 film. This should not come as a surprise as choreographer Baba Bhaskar is a die-hard fan of the Superstar. Bhaskar is debuting as a director with this film.

Watch Trailer:



However, GV Prakash Kumar seems quite confident about what he is doing. Judging from the trailer, it’s hard to pinpoint what is the real conflict. It seems very complex and one can expect several twists and turns in a movie that revolves around a cocky youngster living in the underbelly of Chennai. The question is – will the audience accept him playing a Vijay-esque role. Well, it remains to be seen.

The film also stars Palak Lalwani, Parthiban, Poonam Bajwa, M. S. Bhaskar, and Yogi Babu among others.