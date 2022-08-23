Krushna Abhishek to quit Kapil Sharma Show? Here’s what the reported reason is

Actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek, who has been an integral part of The Kapil Sharma show since 2018, has decided not to return for the new season starting in September. It’s not because of any fall-out with host Kapil Sharma, but the actor has had disagreements with the producers. Over the weekend, Kapil Sharma announced the return of the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show with an Instagram post and also revealed his new look.

According to an ETimes report, Krushna decided to not return to the show as the producers were not ready to match his salary requirement. A source close to the show told the publication, “One of the major concerns was the fee. Eventually, monetary differences prompted him to leave The Kapil Sharma Show.”

After playing characters like Sapna, Jaggu Dada, and Dharmendra, among others, Krushna became a fans-favourite in no time.

Also read: Check out Kapil Sharma’s new look ahead of The Kapil Sharma Show season 4

Ruling out the rumours of differences between Kapil Sharma and Krushna as a reason for the latter’s exit from TKSS, the source added, “Kapil isn’t the producer of the show, so, the rumour that they had a fallout is baseless. Besides, Krushna hasn’t quit the show over creative differences. It’s purely about the money. Kapil and Krushna have immense love and respect for each other. In fact, the two along with Kiku Sharda and Chandan Prabhakar will be flying to Australia soon for a show. They will perform in Sydney and Melbourne in the first week of September.”

The new show’s cast will include Sudesh Lehri, Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda, and Sumona Chakravarti. On June 5, The comedy went on hiatus to accommodate Kapil’s tour of the USA, Canada, and Australia. The last episode saw the team of Jugjugg Jeeyo — Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani.