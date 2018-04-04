KRK diagnosed with stage 3 stomach cancer, says wanted to work with Amitabh Bachchan

KRK has been diagnosed with stage 3 stomach cancer. (Source: IE)

Self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan aka KRK has reportedly been diagnosed with a stage 3 stomach cancer. Known for his weird movie reviews and controversial tweets, KRK in a statement, released on Tuesday evening said that he will be alive for only one or two more years. Since KRK’s official Twitter handle was suspended last year for his personal remarks against Aamir Khan, the statement was shared from his business account which goes by the name – ‘KRKBOXOFFICE’.

“It’s confirm that I have stomach cancer on 3rd stage, hence I will be alive for 1-2 years more. Now I won’t entertain anybody’s call who will try to make me feel that I am going to die soon. I don’t want to live with anybody’s sympathy even for a day. I will appreciate those people, who will continue to abuse me, hate me or love me like before only, and like a normal person only,” the statement from KRK read.

The former Bigg Boss contestant added that his only two wishes were to produce an A grade film and work with the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. KRK said that both these wishes will also die with him.

“I am only sad for my two wishes, which I will not be able to fulfill.(1) I wanted to make an A grade film as a producer. (2) I wanted to work with Amitabh Bachchan ji in a film or produce a film with him. These Both of my wishes will die with me forever. Now I would love to spend my all time with my lovely family. Love you all, whether you hate me or love me. KRK. (sic)” he added.

This is press release of #KRK about his health. pic.twitter.com/0UlscVD4wq — KRKBOXOFFICE (@KRKBoxOffice) April 3, 2018

KRK had started his acting career in 2008 with Deshdrohi which also starred now BJP member, Manoj Tiwari. Last year, KRK had reportedly revealed the climax of Aamir’s film Secret Superstar after which his account was suspended.

“I want to inform all the media that I won’t try to open any new account on Twitter if they have suspended by account just because Aamir Khan doesn’t want me on Twitter. It means Aamir Khan is the real owner of Twitter,” Kamaal had said.

Before that, his account was suspended after giving a negative review of Ajay Devgn’s Shivaay.