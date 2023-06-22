Kriti Sanon’s mom defends Adipurush despite it being a mythological mockery, says ‘Jai Shree Ram…’

Amidst the realm of Bollywood’s fascination with controversial publicity stunts, there emerges a tale that defies expectations. Adipurush, the much-anticipated cinematic spectacle, finds itself caught in a whirlwind of criticism, as Kriti Sanon’s mom takes a bold stand, fearlessly defending the movie despite its depiction being perceived as a mockery of the sacred Ramayana. In a striking departure from the norm, this saga unfolds, exposing the fragility of fame and the power of conviction in an industry where controversy reigns supreme.

Directed by Om Raut, the film has found itself embroiled in a storm of criticism and heated debates. Kriti Sanon’s mother has stepped up to defend the film and its intentions.

Unveiling a cryptic Instagram post amidst the raging storm surrounding the controversial film, Geeta Sanon, the mother of Bollywood star and the main lead of the movie, Kriti Sanon, breaks her silence with a provoking message. Delving beyond the realm of judgment, she urges us to delve into the depths of human emotions, transcending mere mistakes. Accompanied by a potent verse, her caption, “Jai Shree Ram (Glory to Sita and Ram),” casts an enigmatic shadow over the controversy, leaving the industry and fans alike grappling with a labyrinth of intrigue and conjecture.

Her text post read, “Jaki rahi bhavna jaisi, prabhu murat dekhi tin taisi. Iska arth hai ki achi soch aur drishti se dekho toh srishti sundar hi dikhegi. Bhagwan Ram ne hume sikhaya hai ki Shabri ke ber mein uska prem dekho na ki ye ki wo jhuthe the. Insaan ki galtiyo ko nahi uski bhavna samjho (If you’ll look with a good mindset, the world will only look beautiful. Lord Ram has taught us to look for love in the berries offered to him by Shabari and not at the fact that they were half-eaten. One should not look at a person’s mistakes, but should understand their emotions)

Source: Instagram

The star’s mom received a huge amount of backlash from the netizens on this post. One user wrote, “It is all a game of emotions. This film neither understood the sentiments of the people nor respected them or the Hindu religion. And on the contrary, you are expecting us to understand the feelings? You first go and try to understand the sanctity of Ramayana. Ramayana is our heritage, not an insult in the name of “creative liberty”.

Another user wrote saying, “You shouldn’t support this anti-Hindu film blindly. You should teach your daughter Hindu values instead of encouraging her in anti-Hindu activities”

Source: Instgram

Adipurush faced intense criticism lately for what many deemed a “cheap tapori” portrayal of the epic. The film’s team believed this approach would add depth and complexity to the narrative, sparking new conversations around the timeless epic but failed tremendously to do so.

Adipurush had all the ingredients to become a perfect Bollywood movie. It boasted a talented ensemble cast, including Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon, who have previously showcased their acting prowess in various successful films. The film’s director, Om Raut, had impressed the audience with his previous work in the critically acclaimed Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.