Kriti Sanon’s Mimi starts streaming on Netflix early; Here’s how Twitter, industry experts reacted to Laxman Utekar directorial

Kriti Sanon’s latest film based on surrogacy, Mimi released early on the OTT platforms and has been earning positive reviews from critics, trade analysts, and industry experts. The movie started steaming from July 27 evening honour the occasion of the lead actress 31st birthday.

The actress has already earned much praise from film producers and film trade analysts. Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala taking to Twitter said that he is extremely proud of the actress and her journey from her debut Heropanthi under his banner.

Trade analyst Sumit Kadel called Mimi a ‘wonderful, emotional and hilarious’ experience. Praising Kriti and Pankaj Tripathi’s performance in the emotional roller coaster, he called the movie the best film of 2021. Kandel predicted Rs 120-150 crore Box Office collection had it hit theaters. “It also exhibits a beautiful message about several society taboos” he said.

According to film critic Rohit Jaiswal, the Laxman Utekar directorial is Kriti Sanon’s best performance. ‘Outstanding, amazing, fantastic” said his tweet.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave Mimi a four-star for its ‘engaging screenplay, ‘interesting plot’ performance, and ‘fine balance of drama and hour. He also called Mimi, Kriti Sanon’s ‘breakout film’. He further praised Pankaj Tripathi as ‘class apart’ and director Laxman Utekar as ‘hits the ball out of the park.’

Netizens too hailed the film and found it ‘outstanding’, ‘amazing, and ‘fantastic’. Movie buffs praised Kriti Sanon’s performance in both comic and emotional scenes and Tripathi’s comic timings. The film offers a good twist in the end, says a Twitterati. A. R Rahman’s music was applauded too.

Mimi is the remake of Samroudhi Porey’s National Award-winning film titled ‘Mala Aai Vhhhaychyi’. The film also has Supriya Pathak, Sai Tamhankar, and Manoj Pahwa in pivotal roles. Filmmaker Utekar. Said that it is the cast’s support that elevates the scenes. And makes it intense and in the other moment comical.