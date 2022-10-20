Kriti Sanon on her lineup ahead, ‘I think I was fortunate to get such different characters around the same time’

Kriti Sanon, the award-winning actress of the year, has been making noise with her craft ever since her debut, especially this past year with 2 big wins for best actress. And is all set to impress the audiences yet again with her next release ‘Bhediya’ where her look in short hair and bangs has been the biggest attention-grabbing part of the film’s trailer which has just been released today as well.

The actress who is making headlines back to back for her multiple, varied, massive films lineup is being showered with immense praises and love for a surprising new avatar. During the trailer launch, a journalist asks, “So we are going to see you in three different characters, which is Anika, then Janaki, then Jassi, so how are you managing such a wide range of characters? (And Shehzada also in the middle)”

Kriti replied saying, “I think I was fortunate to get such different characters around the same time. We had just come out of covid (Pandemic), and the hunger to work was really high, and I didn’t want to let go of any of these lovely films and lovely characters. Obviously, it gets difficult, jumping from one to the other. I remember I was shooting for Bhediya and Adipurush simultaneously, and it was very chaotic because both are completely poles apart as films, as characters, but thats the fun of it and it’s lovely when you get amazing directors, where you can just surrender and they can take care of you.

With her foray into Entrepreneurship with ‘The Tribe’, her fitness community on her 8th anniversary in the industry, Kriti passed a big milestone and went onto mark more achievements with 2 prestigious ‘Best Actress’ award wins. Hence, the year has been all successes and filled with some film shoot or the other. Hence, a Diwali party seems the perfect chance to celebrate the glorious year with her close ones.

On the work front, with the ‘Bhediya’ trailer now out, she is all set to be seen in Shehzada, Adipurush and Ganapath, and Anurag Kashyap’s unannounced next.