Konark’s Sun Temple in Odisha dazzles music director duo Salim-Sulaiman!

Published: January 29, 2020 11:58:29 AM

The Bollywood duo 'Salim-Sulaiman' made a rocking entry and had their audiences enjoying every moment of their musical performance at the Marine Drive Eco Retreat, organised by Odisha Tourism at Konark.

Termed by Bollywood as 'masters of music', the rocking duo Salim and Sulaiman created a musical storm on stage with their timeless hits at Chandrabhaga Eco Retreat at Konark.

Wow, Odisha’s famed Sun Temple at Konark dazzles Salim-Sulaiman duo! On a recent visit, the duo were all praise for the state and were quoted saying, “A beautiful state with monuments like Konark. Odisha Tourism has done a great job.”

Bringing to life some of their most popular hits including ‘Ishq Wala Love’, the musical duo paid tributes to the Indian Army a day before ‘Republic Day’ celebrations, with hit melodies ‘Chak de India’and ‘Ali Maula’.

A report in Orissa Diary quotes Salim praising the musical duo’s experience in Odisha, the warmth and musical sensibility of the people of the state and much more.

Referring to his visit to Konark’s glorious Sun Temple, Salim Merchant has been quoted by Orissa Diary as follows, “I had read about it but I now understand the reason for its glory and remember how it was built with around 1200 artisans carving every nook of the temple with the finest art.”

In UNESCO’s heritage list, Salim Merchant pointed out, the Sun Temple at Konark is one of the oldest and top most historical monuments.

Praising the state’s cultural ecosystem, Salim Merchant expressed his admiration for the people of Odisha. In his words, they have a “great sense and sensibility” in music, due to which he stated that he loves to visit the state for performances time and again.

Sharing a sneak peak of the duo’s upcoming album ‘Bhoomi 2020’ after a considerable gap of 20 years, Salim Merchant highlighted that the non-film album also brings together ‘great voices’ such as Kaushik Chakraborty, Arijit Singh, Jonita Gandhi, Shreya Ghoshal. Scheduled for release in March 2020, the album showcases seven songs featuring these incredible voices that are already much loved by Indian audiences.

