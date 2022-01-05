  • MORE MARKET STATS

Kolkata film festival put on hold in view of COVID-19 surge

The decision came after the KIFF organising committee chairman, film director Raj Chakraborty, and one of its members and actor Parambrata Chatterjee tested positive for the infection.

Written By PTI
A revised date to hold the festival will be decided upon in due course, it said. (File image)
A revised date to hold the festival will be decided upon in due course, it said. (File image)

The West Bengal government on Wednesday decided to put on hold the 27th Kolkata International Film Festival, scheduled to begin from January 7, amid the rising COVID-19 cases.

The decision came after the KIFF organising committee chairman, film director Raj Chakraborty, and one of its members and actor Parambrata Chatterjee tested positive for the infection.

“After assessing the current COVID-19 situation of the state… and owing to the fact that a number of cine personalities attached to film festival committee and many others have been affected by COVID-19, the state government, upon careful consideration to the safety of the citizens, have decided to temporarily postpone the 27th Kolkata International Film Festival scheduled to be held between 7-14 January, 2022,” an official release by the Information and Cultural Affairs Department said.

A revised date to hold the festival will be decided upon in due course, it said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was slated to virtually inaugurate the film festival from state secretariat Nabanna on January 7.
Ten venues in the city were selected for film screenings.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.