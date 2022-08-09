Koffee with Karan: Sonam Kapoor roasts Arjun Kapoor and calls Ranbir ‘The Best’

Koffee with Karan season 7 episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor have been featured in the upcoming 6th episode of Koffee with Karan season 7. This is the first time the cousins are sharing the couch on the much talked about show. The promo of the Koffee with Karan season 7 episode 6 has been released on social media.

In the promo, it shows a pregnant Sonam Kapoor, wearing black dress while Arjun Kapoor is wearing a tan jacket. Karan begins with asking Arjun Kapoor about Sonam Kapoor’s annoying habit. Arjun quickly replies that it is her habit of complimenting herself. She does not wait for anybody to compliment, she just gives herself compliments.

Karan also asks Arjun about how he has saved his girlfriend Malika Arora’s contact on the phone. The actor replied it is Malika as he likes her name.

Also Read| Koffee With Karan becomes most watched show! Continues to top charts at OTT platform

Next up, Karan asks how many of her friends his brother dated? Sonam Kapoor revealed that her brothers have dated all of her friends, there is no one left. In response to her answer, Arjun Kapoor asked, ”What kind of sister are you? What are you saying about us?” It feels like he’s been called to be trolled by Sonam, Arjun complains.

Finally, when Karan asks Sonam who is the most happening actor in Bollywood Sonam takes Ranbir Kapoor’s name because he is promoting his film these days with Ayan Mukherji. When she was asked which film that was, she guessed ‘Shiva No. 1’ instead of Brahmastra.

Also Read| Taapsee Pannu takes a dig at Karan Johar on being asked why she is never invited to ‘Koffee With Karan’

The episode will be released on the occassion of Rakhshabandhan, 12 August, Thursday at 12 PM. Earlier, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda were on the show.