Koffee With Karan: KJo not bothered about negative comments, opens up on possibility of three Khans uniting for show

Karan Johar has been criticized, and subjected to social media trolling repeatedly for his controversial celebrity talk show “Koffee With Karan” but according to the filmmaker, negative dialogue is just a ‘mirage’ for him. As the seventh season of the talk show kicks in, KJo opens ups about all controversies that the show got embroiled in due to the candid comments made by his guests about their colleagues and others.

Karan affirmed that even when the talk show garnered a lot of hate on social media but it was all virtual and not real, else neither Disney+Hotstar would want to revive a new season nor actors would want to come back to his sets. The negative wave never worried Johar, “How can you suddenly start hating Bollywood, something you have loved for over 100 years?” he told PTI.

Moreover, his faith in his audience was restored when the movie buffs flocked back to the cinema after months of being cooped up at home due to the coronavirus pandemic. He was also surprised by how quickly the films started doing well. Johar things that faceless trolls need to know is that the hate on social media is not a “real thing.” “It’s just coming out of people’s frustrations and anger,” he told the news agency.

Even with all the hate pouring in, Koffee with Karan was able to provide fans with a rare and close look into the world of glamour and glitz. However, there have been instances when the show got out of hand. Some of the most talked-about moments from the show included Kangana Ranaut calling KJo the “flag-bearer of nepotism” in the industry, K L Rahul’s and Hardik Pandya’s vile comments about women are some of them. Johar admitted that celebrities often self-censor when they take the couch.

Despite being criticized for his show’s controversial content, KJo maintained that the show doesn’t focus on the comments of the stars. Instead, it’s about the guests’ vibe. He said that the show tries to create joy even out of the situation by dealing with the vibe of the stars who appears.

There were reports that KJo had planned to bring together the three Khans, namely Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir, for a special appearance during the season to close the show. However, it is a daunting task even for Johar as well as he admitted that he can bring two of them but not all three together.