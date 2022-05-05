Koffee with Karan: Karan Johar addresses internet frenzy around talk show not returning; confirms OTT release

Karan Johar has become the talk of the tinsel town again. A few hours after he got his followers talking about his controversial talk show that bared all kinds of Bollywood gossip directly from the celebrities, ‘Koffee with Karan’ not returning to TV ever, the filmmaker is yet another post announced that the show will stream on Disney+Hotstar only.

Netizens were divided on the news. While some were happy that it is no longer coming back some felt. They were going to miss the gossip show. Soon after Karan took to his Instagram handle and shared a statement that read, “Koffee with Karan will not be returning … on TV! Because every great story needs a good twist, I’m delighted to announce that season 7 of Koffee With Karan will stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar!” but soon after made another statement putting all the hysteria at rest that the show will be now exclusively an OTT product hence.

While Karan Johar did not share details about the guests this season, the host did hint that there would be the usual games, gossip, and deep conversations on the show.

“The biggest movie stars from across India will return to the couch to spill the beans while drinking some koffee.” his post said. Following the usual format, there will be games, deep conversation, revelations, and there will be rumors put to rest, he added. Adding to the excitement this season, that he promises to be ‘bigger and better, will introduce new games like Mashed Up, Koffee Bingo, bringing fans closers to the stars.

Koffee With Karan first aired on November 19, 2004, on Star World. The show concluded its sixth and final season on March 17, 2019.

In 2021, Karan Johar hosted special episodes of Koffee With Karan for the streaming major and was titled Koffee Shots with the Empire. Later, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan were also seen promoting their film Atrangi Re in a special episode titled Koffee Shots With Atrangi Re. The two episodes were streamed exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

The seventh edition of ‘Koffee with Karan’ will start shooting on May 7, 2022.