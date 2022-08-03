Koffee With Karan becomes most watched show! Continues to top charts at OTT platform

Since it was launched on Discovery+Hotstar OTT platform, chat show Koffee With Karan continued to top the charts for the fourth straight week. The fourth episode that saw Liger stars Ananya Panday along with Vijay Deverakonda in conversation with Karan Johar also became the most watched streaming for the successive weeks. As per Ormax, the latest episode of the popular show saw 6.1 million views. Earlier, Karan Johar’s lucky mascot Alia Bhatt was the first to appear for the show after it started appearing for the OTT platform, along with Ranveer Singh. Both will be soon feature together in Karan Johar’s next film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

The second episode of the show saw Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, appearing on the programme. During their discussion with Karan Johar, both stars also discussed their personal lives.

Also read: Koffee With Karan 7: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor roast Karan Johar for talking about stars’ sex lives

Similarly, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and Southern superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu appeared in the third episode of the show. Meanwhile, actors Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor will be seen in the latest episode of the show. Both actors will be seen together in the upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. The promo of the upcoming episode is already out. The episode will streamline on Thursday.

Also read: Koffee With Karan: KJo not bothered about negative comments, opens up on possibility of three Khans uniting for show

The promo saw Karan Johar asking Kareena Kapoor whether ‘quality sex’ after having babies is a fact or a myth, to which Kareena replied, ‘you wouldn’t know. When Karan Johar warned her by saying that his mother would also be watching the show, Aamir interrupted, saying,” Your mother doesn’t mind you talking about other people’s sex lives?”

As the promo progressed, Aamir asked Kareena what she tolerated in him. Kareena said that while Aamir takes 100-200 days to complete a film, Akshay Kumar completes his films in 30 days. While Aamir was surprised by this, Kareena also took a potshot on his fashion sense.