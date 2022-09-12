Koffee With Karan: Anil Kapoor says sex makes him feel younger; Watch Varun Dhawan’s reaction

The upcoming episode of Koffee with Karan Season 7 will have Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan as the guests. Karan Johar, the host of the chat show took to Instagram to share the new promo for the upcoming episode. In the clip, Karan Johar can be seen asking Anil Kapoor to list three things that make him feel younger. The actor replies “Sex, sex, sex”. You read that right! Varun Dhawan and Karan Johar burst into laughter. The clip quickly cuts back to Anil, where he cleverly adds, “This is all scripted.”

In the trailer, we also saw Karan asking Varun Dhawan, which of the two actress, Katrina Kaif or Deepika Padukone, he would like to work with, to which Varun responds, “I always get told that I look like a kid, so may be…” before Karan interrupts him and asks, “Do you think they look older than you?” A stumped Varun immediately replies, “No, I look younger than them,” even as Karan asks him again, “That means they look older than you.”

Uncannily, Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan will be seen broaching the controversial subject of emotional and sexual infidelity. The two stars vehemently opposed either form, with Varun Dhawan reminding Karan Johar that he has no room for such misconduct owing to a new addition to his life who can alert his wife about his wrongdoings. “If I cheat on my wife, my dog will bark and let her know!” said the star with an animated woof in the end.

“You have to praise your wife and do things that make her happy. It is also important to consider how she makes you happy,” said Anil Kapoor.

The eleventh episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 will feature Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan; stream it on September 15, at 12 AM, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.