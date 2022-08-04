Koffee With Karan 7: Aamir Khan says filmmakers should pick a topic relevant to the audience

Koffee With Karan 7: The most famous chat show Koffee with Karan Season 7 is making headlines every day. Recently, Bollywood actors Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan appeared on the fifth episode of Koffee With Karan 7 and the show has managed to ‘redeem’ itself. The show started with the promotions of Laal Singh Chadha, which everyone knew was going to happen with the super cast when they got into the coffee zone.

After a few minutes, the conversation moved to the Laal Singh Chaddha production and its cast. During the conversation, Aamir revealed that Kareena was not their first choice for a film. They were looking to cast a newbie of the age group of 25 years. So that the actress can fill all age group. After watching an advertisement, they decided to take Kareena Kapoor as the lead.

Further, Karan claimed Aamir Khan is responsible for Hindi Cinema losing its tonality that south cinema offers. He claimed that Aamir made Dil Chahta Hai and Lagaan in 2001 which had new sensibilities, both had a new syntax in cinema. Then, he made Rang De Basanti in 2006, and after that Taare Zameen Par. As a result, he started making a certain audience and filmmakers. To which Aamir denied all claims and said he has made all those films that one can emotionally connect to.

Further, he says, I am not asking for making crude films or action films. Make good films with great films but choose the topic that is relevant to the audience. Every filmmaker has a right to make what he wants but the topic must be in the interest of the public.

Aamir also talked about his family during the show among other things. He expressed his regret for not focusing more on all relationships like his work. He said he went through a lot of introspection last year and realised that he has not spent enough time with Ira and Junaid since they were children. Now, he has changed and decided to spend more time with family at the cost of his work.

He also revealed that he is on talking terms with his ex-wives and they meet with their children at least once a week. Further, he said that he has a high level of respect and regard for them.

Apart from it, the fifth episode of Koffee with Karan Season 7 ended on a happy note. Aamir Khan received 73% of live audience votes in the rapid-fire round while Kareena Kapoor won the quick buzzer round with a majority of 15 points in her kitty.