Koffee With Karan 7: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor roast Karan Johar for talking about stars’ sex lives

Koffee With Karan 7: The stars of Laal Singh Chaddha are making lot of headlines today. Lal Singh Chaddha co-stars Aamir Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen in the upcoming show of Koffee With Karan season 7 in conversation with the host Karan Johar. Recently, a promo from the show has been shared on Instagram which will be streamed on August 4 at 12am on Disney+ Hotstar. In the video, duos are making interesting conversations with Karna Johar which include style statements, films, sex life and much more.

Kareena Kapoor teased Aamir Khan about how he takes over 200 days to complete a film while Akshay Kumar takes only 30 days to do the same. Her response left Aamir Khan surprised. She also gave him ‘Minus’ for his fashion sense and said that he may be more friendly to the paparazzi, but they actually like her more.

In the chat show, Karan Johar asked Kareena about the quality of sex after having babies. Karan responded by saying that he cannot talk about such things as his mother watching the show. Then, Aamir responded that his mother won’t mind if he talks about other people’s sex lives?

The show will be streamed this Thursday on Disney+ Hotstar. It will be fun to watch on the Koffee couch this episode with two epic Khans and it cannot get more savage than this!

Until now, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda have been on Karan’s show.

About Lal Singh Chadha

The film Lal Singh Chadha is going to be released on August 11 and the movie is raked up with controversy with a few even demanding its boycott on social media. Reacting to the boycott trend, Aamir khan requested the audience to watch his films while speaking to the Mumbai reporters.