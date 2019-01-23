Koffee with Karan 6: Filmmaker Karan Johar breaks silence on Hardik Pandya-KL Rahul episode

Karan Johar (PTI)

Filmmaker Karan Johar has finally broken his silence on the controversy over comments made by cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul on his television chat show Koffee with Karan recently.

Issuing an apology, the fimmaker admitted that the conversation “may have crossed boundaries”. Johar went on to say that he felt responsible for comments made on the show and had spent sleepless nights thinking how to “undo this damage”.

Both cricketers Rahul and Pandya had widely been criticised for their remarks and have been suspended provisionally by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), pending a probe.

“I’m not justifying the conversation that happened on the episode. I’m saying that perhaps things were said that may have crossed boundaries and I apologise because it was my platform where it happened,” Johar was quoted as saying by PTI.

The filmmaker further said that the boys have paid the price for what happened on the show and added that he asks same question to everybody who comes to the show.

“I don’t defend myself when I say this, the questions I asked the two boys are the questions I ask everyone, including women. When Deepika (Padukone) and Alia (Bhatt) were on the show, I asked them those questions,” he said further as per the agency.