NBA legend gone too soon! World mourns Kobe Bryant’s tragic death, tributes pour in

Kobe Bryant helicopter crash: Worldwide, emotional tributes are pouring in as people mourn Kobe Bryant’s tragic death. During the Grammys 2020, the global musical community also paid their respects to Byrant, following the tragic helicopter crash on 26th January.

The news of Bryant’s death shocked the world. Officials confirmed the death of 41 year old retired NBA star Kobe Bryant and his teenage daughter Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant. They were among the nine people who died in the helicopter crash.

Kobe Bryant dies at 41: What caused the helicopter crash?

While the cause of the helicopter crash is unknown, the latest reports coming in from L.A. indicate that multiple US federal agencies are set to join California’s officials to determine the cause of the crash. While it is said that fog and low clouds in the area had forced the L.A. County Sheriff’s office to keep their helicopters grounded, there is no clarity as to whether the weather conditions played a role in causing the helicopter crash.

Kobe Bryant helicopter crash: Any survivors?

Officials had also confirmed that there were no survivors of the crash.

Kobe Bryant helicopter crash: US President Donald Trump terms it ‘terrible news’

Reacting to news reports, US President Donald Trump took to Twitter and referred to the iconic basketball legend’s death as ‘terrible news.’

Houston City Hall lights up for Kobe Bryant

Tributes from celebrities and people from all walks of life are continuing to pour in for the basketball legend. The Houston City hall was lit up to remember Bryant, former University baseball player John Altobelli and the rest of the victims who died in the helicopter crash in California.

A US-based photo journalist tweeted that large Kobe Bryant memorial signs are illuminating the plaza at L.A. as hundreds of fans gather to pay their respects. Many fans were chanting his name, placing flowers at his memorial and sharing stories about the legendary basketball player.

Kobe Bryant, despite being one of the truly great basketball players of all time, was just getting started in life. He loved his family so much, and had such strong passion for the future. The loss of his beautiful daughter, Gianna, makes this moment even more devastating…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

Just devastated to hear about #KobeBryant .????An extraordinary athlete, and a genuinely kind, wonderful man. Sending love, prayers & compassion to his family. To his entire @NBA family as well. — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) January 26, 2020

The world has lost a legend, and a family has lost its light. May the prayers of millions of people from around the world give #KobeBryant ’s family and those of the others who died in this heartbreaking tragedy courage and strength. #RIPMamba pic.twitter.com/KUGm6UtLBj — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) January 27, 2020

Large Kobe Bryant memorial signs illuminate the plaza at L.A. Live as hundreds of Kobe Bryant fans gather to pay their respects, frequently chanting his name, sharing stories, writing notes and placing flowers at a growing memorial #RIPMamba #KobeBryant pic.twitter.com/X7tvG65l3q — Allen J. Schaben (@alschaben) January 27, 2020

Houston City Hall is lit up tonight to remember Kobe Bryant, former University of Houston baseball player John Altobelli and the rest of the victims in today’s tragedy in California. #RIP pic.twitter.com/EuQfIII3bq — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) January 27, 2020

Reports suggest that Kobe Bryant and his daughter were on their way to participate in a basketball event when the helicopter crashed.

Known as the youngest player in NBA’s history when he took to the court way back in 1996 and continued his 20 year career in Los Angeles, Bryant’s death marks a tragic end of a legend gone too soon.