Know why Saif Ali Khan wanted to return his Padma Shri Award

By:
New Delhi | Published: May 15, 2019 5:03:57 PM

Saif Ali Khan appeared on Arbaaz Khan’s chat show Pinch to respond to mean tweets, talk about his son Taimur, his acting skills and featuring in Sacred Games.

saif ali khan, saif ali khan padma shri, saif ali khan wanted to give back padma shri, saif ali khan awards, saif ali khan trolled, saif ali khan trolls, saif ali khan newsSaif Ali Khan on Arbaaz Khan’s show Pinch.

Bollywood actor and ‘nawab’ Saif Ali Khan said he did not want to accept the Padma Shri! He said that there were more talented people in the industry. Bazaar actor spoke about the award on ‘Pinch’, a chat show by Arbaaz Khan where celebrities chat and address the matters and controversies related to social media.

On Arbaaz Khan’s chat show, the actor read out a comment from a troll who claimed that the actor “bought a Padma Shri”.

Saif read out a tweet about himself and said that this two-bit thug who named his son Taimur, bought a Padma Shri and also beat up some people in a restaurant. I wonder how the hell did he get a role in Sacred Games? He hardly acts. While Saif agreed with the assertion of Padma Shri but he had an issue about being addressed as a ‘two-bit thug’. He said that he is not a two-bit thug but everything else is true.

Adding to it he said that, it is a bit ‘expensive’ for him to bribe the Indian government. He said that there are so many talented, senior, people in the industry who do not have it and therefore he did not feel like accepting it. “Of course, there are also some people who I feel deserve it less than me too. I wanted to give it back, I didn’t want to accept it. My father said to him that it doesn’t seem you are in a position to refuse the Indian government”, Saif said.

ARBAAZ KHAN’S TWEET:

READ: Shooting Partition sequences was the most challenging part of ‘Bharat’: Ali Abbas Zafar

Saif added that he hopes in time because he is still enjoying acting and not done yet, he hopes when he looks back and when people look back they say ‘okay, now he deserves the Padma Shri’.

Talking about his son’s name. He thinks Taimur is a beautiful name which means iron and moreover it sounds beautiful. He is also aware that it sounds like the Turkish-Mongol invader, called Timur. But it is not the same name.

Speaking about his ruckus in a restaurant, Saif said, that was a very unfortunate incident and also there is no excuse for it. All the stars and actors have a responsibility to avoid such circumstances. But it is a bit exaggerated as it was a scuffle.

On the title of the fake nawab, Saif said that he is not interested in being a Nawab. He is more interested in being an actor. Saif further disclosed that his father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, officially changed his name and signature to Mansoor Ali Khan when the Indian government abolished all princely titles.

Speaking about the media around his son, he said that it would be so nice to live in a culture that allowed kids to be kids. Without being a celebrity play in a park and do whatever he/she wants.

Saif is shooting for his next movie where he will play a Naga sadhu. Nawab will be seen next in the second season of Netflix original series ‘Sacred Games’. Recently, the teaser of the Sacred Games 2 was released.

