Watch: Know how Kartik Aaryan is just like us when it comes to money management and savings

Kartik Aaryan, who is enjoying the success of his recently released film Freddy on Disney Plus Hotstar, is just like any of us when it comes to managing money and savings.

In an exclusive interview with financialexpress.com, Kartik Aaryan said, “I come from a middle-class family and I’ve never had the inclination to save money. Even when I had zero in my account, I used to overspend. It is still the same. My parents get irritated and ask me to save. Now, my mother takes care of my finances. I still don’t know how much money I have. I don’t get into it, at all.”

Freddy is an interesting love story of a dentist (Kartik Aaryan) who is obsessed with a married woman Kainaaz (Alaya F). What happens in between and after that is intriguing – The lines between love and obsession blur in this romantic thriller packed with unpredictable twists and sharp turns.

Watch full interview here:

The Financial Express wrote in its review, “From the screenplay and cinematography to the direction and acting, Freddy is a must-watch. Kartik Aaryan has once again given us an excellent performance, proving that he can play any character and cannot be stereotyped. Ayala F’s performance in Freddy is a treat to watch. She is definitely here to stay. That’s not all, the casting of other actors has been done right. The decision not to release a full-fledged trailer but mini clips has worked for the film as the audience has no clue about what’s going to happen.” Freddy is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. It also stars Alaya F in pivotal role.