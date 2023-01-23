KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty are now husband and wife. Here are their first official wedding pics

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tied the knot at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse on January 23. Announcing their wedding on Instagram they wrote, “In your light, I learn how to love…Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness.”

The couple, who have been dating each other for over 3 years now, shared their wedding picture. Take a look:

For the wedding, Athiya Shetty wore a full sleeve pink blouse and lehenga. She also opted for heavy jewellery. KL Rahul was seen in a cream sherwani.

Their wedding had been a hush-hush affair with everything kept under wraps and with the guests having to follow the no-phone policy.

While the Paparazzi were not able to get a glimpse of the highly guarded wedding, Suniel Shetty had promised them that the newlyweds will pose for them. He told the paparazzi on Sunday, “Main kal leke aata hoon bachhon ko. Aapne jo pyaar dikhaya uske liye bohot bohot thank you (I will bring the kids tomorrow (to pose after the wedding) Thank you for showing us so much love.”

Here’s how their love story started:

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul reportedly met through a mutual friend in February 2019 and hit it off in no time. After meeting each other for a while, the two fell in love. Initially, the two decided to keep their relationship under wraps. However, fans got to know about their relationship when designer Vikram Phadnis teased Athiya about the same on social media. He posted, “You seem to be v hyper and excited these days ??? Let’s go to KL ??? ….. Kuala Lumpur (sic).”

In 2021, KL Rahul shared a lovey-dovey photo with Athiya Shetty on Instagram and wished her on her birthday. Even last year, the duo shared adorable birthday wishes for each other. Despite this, they never really spoke about their relationship in public. Athiya Shetty soon started accompanying KL Rahul on the Indian team’s overseas tours further confirming that he was the one for her.