KK Song List Music Playlist: Most soulful songs by the youth icon that lingers with every 90s kid

The Ultimate KK Music Playlist: ‘A part of childhood lost’ said a fan sharing a medley of his most popular songs. Krishnakumar Kunnath or popularly known as KK captured the imagination of the nation when he released his debut album Pal in 1999. Since then KK has gone from strength to strength making a strong foothold in the industry with hit songs like Ankhon Mein Teri, Tadap Tadap, Dus Bahane.

KK ruled many hearts as he sang some of the most soulful renditions that resonated with the youth, especially for the generation that grew up in the 90s like nothing else. Some of his best songs are composed by Pritam and Vishal-Sekhar. . He gave music fans one chartbuster after another. soon he became a favorite for filmmakers for romantic numbers.

“Pyaar Ke Pal” will continue to be a favourite of college and school students as it moved them to tears at their farewell.

Limiting the career of an icon to a few tracks is not possible, but here are some of the most popular songs

Pal From His Album Pal

All the songs from the album were massive hits all over India. KK always considered the title track Pal as his best song so far, and has performed it at numerous live Shows and Concerts. KK won the Star Screen Award for best singer for the song Pal.

Beete Lamhein From The Train

The music of the film was composed by Mithoon with lyrics penned by Sayeed Quadri. The song Beete Lamhe were chartbusters.

Khuda Jaane from Bachna Ae Haseeno

KK won the Best Playback Singer award for Khuda Jaane from the film, Bachna Ae Haseeno. He has been nominated the Best Playback Singer – Male for various songs.

Ajab Si From Om Shanti Om

KK did lend his voice to this soulful composition by Vishal-Sekhar. The song was one of the chart-toppers for the film.

Dus Bahane from Dus

“Dus Bahane” from the film Dus which was sung by Vishal–Shekhar featured the vocals of KK, Shaan, and Tulsi Kumar. The song was recreated for the film Baaghi 3.

Tu Aashiqui Hai from Jhankar Beats

The music for all the songs was composed by Vishal–Shekhar and the lyrics for this film were penned by Vishal Dadlani. KK’s song along with Shaan’s ‘Suno Na’ was a chart-topper.