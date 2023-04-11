Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer: Salman Khan’s film is packed with action and powerful dialogues; Watch

Salman Khan has finally dropped the trailer of his much-awaited film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film is all set to hit the theatres on Eid 2023. The trailer gives us a glimpse of the furious Salman Khan but also reflects his softer side.

Within minutes of going live, the trailer became the talk of the town as the bhai is returning to the big screen with an action-packed family entertainer.

About the trailer

The trailer starts off by introducing the chemistry between Pooja Hegde and Salman Khan. The romance between Salman and his leading lady Pooja Hegde has a simplistic vibe, which comes across as a breeze of fresh air that soon rummages into the most face-breaking, bone-cracking, neck-twisting, hammer-Hitting action entertainer you will ever experience.

The three minutes plus trailer has everything that one expects of a commercial Hindi Film. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer has glimpses of family emotions, comedy, romance, drama, music, and of course, action. It rides on Salman Khan’s shoulders who has mastered the art of slaying it in the multi-genre format.

Highlights of the film

The visuals are stunning with lots of colour, and the world of Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan seems like a perfect Eidi for all the families from Salman Khan. The cherry on top that elevates the trailer further are the familiar tunes from the film’s album, which has already become a chartbuster. The entire ensemble cast just adds to the flavour of the trailer as every character seems to be having a unique trait that the audience would explore on the big screen this Eid – April 21, 2023. With the trailer hitting the digital world, the countdown for the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has begun.

A Salman Khan Film production, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, family-drama, and romance. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.