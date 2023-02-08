Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan shoot wrapped; Check Salman Khan’s new look for the film

If you are a Salman Khan fan who is waiting for the release of his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, then here’s some good news for you. Salman Khan has finished shooting for the film. Sharing a brand-new look of his from the film, Salman Khan made the announcement of the shooting wrap-up on his social media handles.

As soon as the announcement was made, social media was flooded with audience and fan messages about their eagerness for the film’s release and their desire to see their favourite megastar on the big screen. Speaking of the new look, Salman Khan can be seen wearing a white shirt with his hair combed backward. He finished the look with gold earrings and his iconic bracelet.

The makers of the film have been keeping the finer details of the film under wraps so far and have shared just a few looks and a teaser from the film thus colossally increasing the audience’s interest and anticipation for the film.

A Salman Khan Films Production, produced by Salma Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, comedy, drama, and romance. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will be a Zee Studios worldwide release.