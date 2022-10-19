scorecardresearch
Follow Us

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Kiran Rao part of All Living Things Environmental Film Festival jury panel

Started in 2020 in a virtual format, this year the festival will be held in a hybrid format, with virtual as well as limited physical screenings.

Written by PTI
Kiran Rao part of All Living Things Environmental Film Festival jury panel
Kiran Rao

Filmmaker Kiran Rao has joined the jury panel of the 2022 All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF), scheduled to be held from November 17 to November 27. Known for her 2011 directorial debut “Dhobi Ghat” and producing films like “Dangal” and “Laal Singh Chaddha”, Rao said she had a wonderful time being part of the jury of the gala billed as one of India’s only film festivals focused on sustainability, nature and the environment.

“The festival has always been active in spreading awareness about the environment, and I am very happy to have been invited to participate. This year’s curation has some really excellent films which showcase a diverse range of environmental issues from all over the world.

“ALT EFF is an urgent initiative, and a fine example of how cinema can change our perspectives and habits, and help us preserve our natural world. I hope that people sign up and watch these films, to truly appreciate how we are one planet and all life is interconnected,” Rao, also the co-founder of the NGO Paani Foundation, said in a statement.

Also Read
Vin diesel, deepika padukone, deepika padukone hollywood, deepika padukone xxx, xxx return of xander cage, vin diesel xxx, deepika padukone twitter, deepika padukone vin diesel karan johar, deepika padukone vin diesel koffee with karan, deepika padukone vin diesel kapil sharma, deepika padukone photos, deepika padukone xxx photos, deepika padukone vin diesel photos, deepika padukone vin diesel pics, deepika padukone instagram, deepika padukone news, deepika padukone movies, deepika padukone songs, xxx release date, xxx trailer deepika padukone, xxx poster deepika padukone, ruby rose, entertainment, entertainment news, movies, movies news, bollywood, bollywood news, hollywood, hollywood news

Conceptualised by environmental entrepreneur Kunal Khanna, ALT EFF will showcase 55 films in the upcoming edition.

Started in 2020 in a virtual format, this year the festival will be held in a hybrid format, with virtual as well as limited physical screenings.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.