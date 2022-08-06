Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson call it quits? The ‘it’ couple of Hollywood heads splitsville after 9 months, say reports

Socialite and media personality Kim Kardashian, 41, and comedian Pete Davidson, 28, who started dating in October 2021, have broken up after nine months of their courtship. Kim made her relationship with Pete Instagram official in March 2022. The pair first locked lips when Kim hosted Saturday Night Live in October, and their romance heated up in the following months.

The couple made a lot of public appearances together, including the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

According to reports, the couple decided to end their relationship due to their busy schedules. According to ‘The People magazine claimed that the two were constantly traveling, which made it hard for them to maintain their relationship. A representative for Kim did not comment on the matter.

Pete is currently in Australia working on a movie. Meanwhile, Kim is currently raising her four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, with her ex-husband Kanye West. While their divorce procedure is going on they are happily co-parenting their kids.

On July 11, Kim posted a series of photos on Instagram that showed her and Pete relaxing in a pool. They also had some fun moments together.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the two were spotted holding hands at a park in California. During a visit to The Late Night With Jimmy Fallon in June, Kim revealed that Pete had helped her get a better understanding of some of the show’s famous alumni. She also stated that he had helped her find her new favorite people.

In the latest teaser for her reality show, The Kardashians, Kim talked about how happy she is about her relationship with Pete. At the end of the clip, she asked Pete if he would like to take her to the bathroom. Pete immediately jumped at her idea.

Meanwhile, the SKIMS founder recently posted sweet photos of her daughters, Chicago West and North from her ex-husband Kanye West. In one of the photos, she was seen wearing a pair of sunglasses from Kanye’s signature brand. Not only did she model for the sunglasses, but she also tagged the brand’s page on the post. Several fan comments seemed to cheer for her and Kanye and wrote in the comments, “Kimye forever.”

The post was shared by Kim a day ahead of the news of her breakup with Pete reported.