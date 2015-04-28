​​ ​
Kim Kardashian: I hope to be North’s best friend

Kim Kardashian says she wants to have the same close relationship with her daughter North like she has had with her mother.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian says she wants to have the same close relationship with her daughter North like she has had with her mother Kris Jenner.

Kim Kardashian, 34, said Kris has always been a friend more than a mother to her and she hopes to be the same to North, whom she has with rapper Kanye West, reported Aceshowbiz.

“I hope that I have the same relationship with her that I do with my mom and that she is my best friend and that she is just a strong, powerful woman and is very confident,” she said.

“My grandmothers and my mom all … just displayed a really strong work ethic, a strong family sense, and really instilled that within me and my sisters at a young age.”

