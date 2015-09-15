Kim Kardashian finds charging $3 for makeup lectures a ‘great deal’

Kim Kardashian is always up for slamming criticism marked on her and now she has quashed the allegation of charging a bomb for signing up on her new website, stating that it’s a great deal and is completely worth it.

A source informed that Kim Kardashian reckons that it’s a great deal to charge $3 for her makeup lectures as at many random places people are forced to shed 500 dollars to see her with her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic live, TMZ.com reported.

In addition to this, Kim Kardashian believes that she’s offering a lot more than the price, which includes a style section where one can copy her everyday looks.

Notably, Kim Kardashian’s sister, Khloe Kardashian also owns a mobile app where 2.99 dollars are charged for unlimited access to her workout videos.