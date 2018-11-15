KIFF 2018: Exhibition reminds of ‘Aparadhi’, first Indian film to use artificial light

Published: November 15, 2018

The 24th Kolkata International Film Festival celebrating 100 years of Bengali cinema, has laid out an exhibition showcasing the interesting, lesser-known details of the industry.

With an array of film posters, rare photographs and interesting snippets on celluloid stalwarts, an exhibition commemorating the centenary celebration of Bengali cinema is drawing spectators from all generations here. The amazing display, a part of the 24th Kolkata International Film Festival, takes one back to P.C. Barua’s film ‘Aparadhi'(1931) reminding one that it was the first Indian film to be shot with artificial light.

Film posters starting from “Swayangsidha” (1947), Satyajit Ray’s “Pather Panchali” (1955), Ritwik Ghatak’s “Titas Ekti Nodir Naam” (1973) and of many other immortal silver screen offerings are on display at the exhibition, titled “Chalchitro”.

One can also see “Chandidas” (1932), the first gramophone record of Bengali cinema.

Besides, there are some lively pictures of eminent directors like Ray, Ghatak, Tapan Sinha and actors like Kanan Devi, Uttam Kumar and Suchitra Sen, among others.

A snapshot talks about “Natir Puja” (1932) a film directed by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore.

“The images and these posters strike a chord of sheer nostalgia. I am very pleased,” film connoisseur Sukanta Chattopadhyay, 62, said.

A bunch of youngsters was amazed to know the interesting facts. They keenly observed the various old booklets, pamphlets, advertisements and stamps on Bengali film artists.

While there were some social media addicts who blazed their phones and seised the moments of “100 years of Bengali Cinema” others were there to spend quality time.

“The film festival is a must; like me and my friend get to spend time together,” a girl said, while keenly watching the exhibition.

