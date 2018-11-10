KIFF 2018: Amitabh, Shahrukh to attend 24th Kolkata International Film Festival’s inauguration today

Amitabh, Shahrukh to attend 24th Kolkata International Film Festival’s inauguration today (Twitter/ @SRKAurangabadFC)

The city which is known for its love for literature and culture, and has nurtured the likes of Satyajit Ray, Mrinal Sen, Ritwick Ghatak and Rituparno Ghosh will be hosting its 24th International Film Festival this year from 10th to 17st November. KIFF or the Kolkata International Film Festival will be inaugurated today at Netaji Indoor Stadium by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

Apart from the entire Bengali film industry, Bollywood stalwart Amitabh Bachchan, who has been a regular in the inaugural function of KIFF for the last few years, is also invited this year, along with Shahrukh Khan. Along with them, other nationally famed film personas like Jaya Bachchan, Wahida Rehman, Nandita Das, Mahesh Bhatt have also been invited.

The festival will be attended by the famous Iranian director Majid Majidi. Australian film personalities like Jill Bilcock, Phillip Noyce, and Simon Baker will also grace the occasion. The Willow Tree, Beyond The Clouds, Avaze Gonjk-ha (The Song Of Sparrows) and Mohammad Rasoolollah (Muhammad: The Messenger Of God ) of Majid Majidi and the Bone Collector, Rabbit-proof Fence, The Quiet American, Clear And Present Danger, Salt, Dead Calm, Newsfront, Patriot Games by Phillip Noyce will be screened at Nandan I, Nazrul Tirtha and Rabindra Sadan, throughout the seven days.

A centenary tribute will be given to French film critic André Bazin and Swedish director Ingmar Bergman.

The highlight of the festival this year is 100 years of Bengali cinema – fourteen restored Bengali classics and a few contemporary regional language films will screen at Nandan and Rabindra Sadan. The special focus of KIFF this year is on Australia and Tunisia films. Selected contemporary and iconic Australian and Tunisian movies will also be screened, along with three retrospective series with films by Majid Majidi, Philip Noyce and Bimal Roy. Änother category “Unheard India” will showcase eight lesser-known Indian language films from across the country – Sinjar (Jasari), Saakibaayi (Banjaara), Kittath Preeti, Boldu, Navleri, Death Certificate (Bengali), Nabon (Khasi) and Nana A Tale Of Us.

A total of 321 movies have been selected to be screened from 1700 entries, from around 70 countries across the world, 150 of which are short films and documentaries.

A Bengali film directory with the movies from 1917 to 2017 will be launched at the inaugural function. ‘Antony Phiringi’ starred by Uttam Kumar has been chosen as the inaugural movie of the festival this year. A special theatre play named ‘Hirala Bioscope’ will be staged on 13th November. It is based on Hiralal Sen, who is considered to be one of the country’s first filmmakers.

The authorities have also increased the number of screens for the 24th year of KIFF to 16, placed across the city and even in Howrah. Along with the usual of Nandan 1, 2, 3, Rabindra Sadan, Navina, Basusree, New Empire, Mitra, Nazrul Tirtha and Carnival cinema halls movies will also be screened at PVR Diamond Plaza, PVR Avani Mall, and Netaji Indoor Stadium.