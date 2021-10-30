Kichcha Sudeepa pens heartfelt on superstar Puneeth’s demise; a pall of gloom engulfs Mysuru

Puneeth suffered a major heart attack on Friday and was admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru but could not survive.

A day after Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar died suddenly of a massive heart attack, the city of Mysuru has got shrouded in grief and mourning. Lakhs of fans of the superstar have put up huge posters with garlands at different places in the city to mourn the untimely demise of Puneeth. In a heartfelt post, fellow actor-director Kichcha Sudeepa expressed grief over the demise of the actor. In a 2-page letter posted from his twitter account, Sudeepa said that the actor has left an irreplaceable void in the hearts of the people.

Recalling his journey with Puneeth since the time of his childhood days, Sudeepa reminisced how he had first met Puneeth when the actor had already become a big star after he played a prominent role in hit film Bhagyavantha. Sudeepa recollected that Puneeth had come to his home on the invitation sent by his father and both the children became friends instantly. Their friendship continued for decades as both shared the professional space. Showering praise on the late actor and terming him a fabulous actor, dancer, fighter, Sudeepa said that he was honoured to have come from Puneeth’s generation of actors. Describing the shock he felt at seeing his friend lay lifeless, Sudeepa said that seeing him sleeping was like a mountain on everyone’s chest.

Puneeth suffered a major heart attack on Friday and was admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru but could not survive. Soon after the news broke out that the actor had suffered a massive heart attack, his fans assembled at the hospital but despite best efforts made by the doctors, Puneeth could not be saved. The sudden death of the rising star in the Kannada film industry has left the people in utter shock. Apart from the millions of condolence messages that Puneeth received from his countless fans, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, state Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai and other prominent political personalities also expressed grief over his demise.