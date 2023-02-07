Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra are now married – Check the first picture of the couple

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace on February 7 amid high security. The first pictures of their wedding are out. Kiara Advani can be seen wearing a pink lehenga, while Sidharth Malhotra wore a sherwani.

The couple’s wedding celebrations began in Jaisalmer, with prominent personalities like Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, and Manish Malhotra arriving at the location.

How did Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra fall in love?

For the unversed, it was not the sets of Shershaah where the couple first met. They actually met in 2018 at the wrap-up party of Kiara Advani’s Lust Stories. In 2019, around the New Year, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s relationship rumours first started doing the rounds when they were spotted flying to South Africa. This was after the couple signed their first film together – Shershaah.

Although Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra refrained from sharing pictures of themselves together on social media, it was easy for fans to deduce that they were together. The pictures they shared on their social media handles were from similar locations.

On the professional front, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Mission Majnu alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Apart from that he also has Rohit Shetty’s web series Indian Police Force and Yodha in the pipeline. On the other hand, Kiara Advani was recently seen in Govinda Naam Mera alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. She will be next seen in Satyaprem Ki Kahani and RC15.