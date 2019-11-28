Khusbu Sundar set to reunite with Rajnikanth in Siruthai Shiva directorial, Thalaivar 168

According to reports actress Khushbu Sundar is in talks for playing the female lead in the Rajnikanth starrer.

Rajnikanth has started prep for his next film titled Thalaivar 168 for now with director Siruthai Shiva. Sun Pictures had announced last month on social media that they are bankrolling the project. It is supposed to be a rural entertainer.

According to reports, actress Khushbu Sundar is in talks for playing the female lead in the Rajnikanth starrer. She started her career in the film industry as a child artist. Khushbu will appear in full-fledged film role after a gap of few years. The actress has appeared in cameo roles under their home banner Avni Cinemas for the past few years.

Close sources believe that the talks between Khusbu and the filmmakers are positive and she will soon sign the dotted lines. If she joins the Siruthai Shiva directorial, it will lead to a grand reunion between Khusbu and superstar Rajnikanth who acted together in several 90’s films.

Their successful pairing worked wonders in films like Naatukoru Nallavan, Dharmathin Thalaivan, Annamalai, Mannan and Pandiyan.

The film, Thalaiver 168 is currently in pre-production and will begin its shoot in the first week of December itself. December 18 was the previous date fixed by the makers to shoot the film. It has been pushed up by December 5.

Comedy actor Soori has been roped in to play an important role. Composer, D Imman will be scoring the soundtrack for the movie.

Superstar Rajnikanth was recently bestowed with the honour of Icon of Golden Jubilee Award at the 50th edition of the International Film Festival Of India (IFFI) in Goa. Fans of the actor can look forward to his upcoming multi starrer Darbar whose motion poster was released earlier this month by Salman Khan, Mohanlal and Kamal Haasan in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu respectively. Darbar is an AR Murugadoss film starring lady thalaivi Nayanthara opposite Rajnikanth.