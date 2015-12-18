Khloe Kardashian lands new show

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian will host a new show on the small screen, where people receive full body makeovers in order to get over their heartbreak.

“Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian” will see Khloe, who transformed her own body through exercise following her split from husband Lamar Odom, mentor heartbroken people as they under an internal and external transformation, reported Female First.

Speaking about the show, which will air on E!, the channel, she said, “Looking great is always the best revenge. It’s so exciting to be able to mentor these people through their full-body makeovers and I can’t wait to see the incredible results at their final reveals.”

The debut season of ‘Revenge Body’ will comprise six episodes, each featuring two people.

Khloe, 31, will serve as executive producer with Eli Frankel and Ryan Seacrest.