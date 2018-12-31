KGF vs Zero box office collection: Ranveer Singh’s Simmba sinks Shar Rukh Khan’s Zero, hits KGF earnings too

Zero has almost exhausted its run due to Simmba

The dream run of KGF Chapter 1 (Hindi version) at the box office suffered a dent in its performance with the release of Ranveer Singh’s Simmba which hit the screens last weekend. The Kannada and regional versions of the film are running successfully at the box office. The film has been inching towards the Rs 150-crore mark for the past few days but is yet to reach the milestone.

KGF has become the highest-grosser of Kannada film industry and had made a historic leap in terms of filmmaking and budget in Sandalwood.

TARAN ADARSH’S TWEET:

#KGF biz at a glance…

Week 1: ₹ 21.45 cr

Weekend 2: ₹ 5.25 cr

Total: ₹ 26.70 cr

India biz.

Note: HINDI version. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 31, 2018

Starring Yash in the lead role named Rocky, an ambitious don, the film is set in the Kolar gold mines. Srindhi Shetty, Achuthya Kumar, Vashista and Anant Nage are other actors who are part of KGF Chapter 1. The makers haven’t made any official announcement about KGF Chapter 2. However, the sequel might go on floors in 2019.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan’s big-ticket Christmas release Zero has officially turned out to be a damp squib. The romantic drama, also starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles has completed its 10-day run at the box-office but is yet to touch the Rs 100 crore-mark. The total earning of the Aanand L Rai directorial is a little over Rs 90 crore.

Courtesy the big debacle of Zero, SRK has lagged behind his contemporaries Salman Khan and Aamir Khan in the box-office race of 2018. While Salman’s Race 3 earned Rs 166.40 crore in its lifetime, Aamir’s Thugs of Hindostan ended its run with a collection of Rs 151.19 crore. Given that Zero has almost exhausted its run due to Simmba, SRK in all likelihood will lose this race to the other two Khans and that too, by a huge margin.

Zero, that sees SRK in the role of Bauua Singh, a vertically-challenged man based out of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, opened to mixed reviews from film critics across the country. The word of mouth for the film was no better, which became the primary reason behind its massive failure at the box-office.