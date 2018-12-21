KGF Review: Yash, Srinidhi Shetty-starrer gets ‘thumbs up’ from the audience

The audience seems to be impressed with Yash’s performance in the film. (Photo Source: Indian Express)

KGF Review: After the successful Baahubali series, South Indian film industries have become fond of making mega-budget films. KGF: Chapter 1 is the new addition to the list. KGF: Chapter 1 has hit the screens today and is giving a tough competition to the Bollywood release, Zero. The impressive trailer of KGF has turned a lot of heads across the nation and has piqued the interest of audience across India.

Touted as the costliest film of Kannada film industry, the film has Sandalwood superstar Yash in the lead role. After giving hits like Gajakesari, Mr and Mrs Ramachari and Masterpiece, Kannada superstar Yash is back once again to entertain the audience with his new magnum opus KGF (Kolar Gold Fields).

Going by initial reactions, the audience seems to be impressed with Yash’s performance in the film. Twitterati is praising the film’s cinematography and dialogues.

Fan’s tweets:

The movie ends at a poignant point that confidently announces the sequel. #KGF is a masala entertainer that will appeal to the lovers of commercial potboilers. Yash is in supreme form. Go for it! — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) December 21, 2018

Done with #KGF ????BONAFIED BLOCKBUSTER ???? A Visual spectrum with engaging Background score. Words aren’t enough to describe the gun scene in first half and climax. Full Review Soon. Rating : 4.5/5 pic.twitter.com/fFv3ZGqUFU — Sandalwood Celluloid (@SandalwoodCellu) December 21, 2018

Can’t describe… The Whole movie is a Magnum Opus. U can’t turn your eyes away from screen even for a moment. Yash????????Prashanth Neel???????? U just have to watch and experience it #KGF #nimmayash #kgfreview — Crazy Monk (@cmsharu) December 21, 2018

Chapter 1 ended! Visually it’s a treat to your eyes, BGM is added advantage to the flick and full movie is like a hero introduction with normal story line. Wait for another chapter to see how cruel he will grow!#KGFReview #KGFKannada — © ಮಹೇಶ ಗೌಡ™ (@TweetGowdru) December 21, 2018

#KGFReview Prashant Neel does it again. Perfection in every frame. @TheNameIsYash take a bow. Thanks to Hombale for making and marketing a world class product @Karthik1423 Need some time to come out of climax hangover. — Adithya BS (@iambsa) December 21, 2018

Sets the stage for the Chapter 2.. FANTASTIC .. @TheNameIsYash is awesome ✌ Take a bow Master @prashanth_neel ????????#KGF#chapter1 — Satish (@perfect_indian) December 21, 2018

Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF is a period drama that traces the history of gold mining and the mafia running it in the generous fields of Karnataka’s Kolar region. The film has been released in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. The initial reports about the movie reveal that the Yash-starrer is high on violence. The film features an ensemble cast of Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Ramya Krishna, Ananth Nag, John Kokken and Achyuth Rao. The film will be released in two parts.