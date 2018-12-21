KGF Review: Yash, Srinidhi Shetty-starrer gets ‘thumbs up’ from the audience

By: | Published: December 21, 2018 1:47 PM

Twitterati is praising the film's cinematography and dialogues.

The audience seems to be impressed with Yash’s performance in the film. (Photo Source: Indian Express)

KGF Review: After the successful Baahubali series, South Indian film industries have become fond of making mega-budget films. KGF: Chapter 1 is the new addition to the list. KGF: Chapter 1 has hit the screens today and is giving a tough competition to the Bollywood release, Zero. The impressive trailer of KGF has turned a lot of heads across the nation and has piqued the interest of audience across India.

Touted as the costliest film of Kannada film industry, the film has Sandalwood superstar Yash in the lead role. After giving hits like Gajakesari, Mr and Mrs Ramachari and Masterpiece, Kannada superstar Yash is back once again to entertain the audience with his new magnum opus KGF (Kolar Gold Fields).
Going by initial reactions, the audience seems to be impressed with Yash’s performance in the film. Twitterati is praising the film’s cinematography and dialogues.

Fan’s tweets:

Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF is a period drama that traces the history of gold mining and the mafia running it in the generous fields of Karnataka’s Kolar region. The film has been released in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. The initial reports about the movie reveal that the Yash-starrer is high on violence. The film features an ensemble cast of Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Ramya Krishna, Ananth Nag, John Kokken and Achyuth Rao. The film will be released in two parts.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. KGF Review: Yash, Srinidhi Shetty-starrer gets ‘thumbs up’ from the audience
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition