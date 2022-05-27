KGF Chapter 2: Yash starrer movie crosses Rs 1221 crores

Even after six weeks of the initial release, the Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 continues to break box office records. According to the latest reports KGF: Chapter 2 has managed grossing Rs 1221 crores worldwide in the sixth week. As per trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, KGF Chapter 2 has made impressive earnings in the sixth week, despite the OTT release, which hasn’t affected the collection.

According to his tweet, the movie collected Rs 1210.53 from Week 1 to 5 and on week 6, the movie grossed Rs 3.10 cr on Day 1, Rs 3.48 cr on Day 2, Rs 4.02 cr on day 3, making it a total of Rs 1221.13 cr and people still continue preferring this mass entertainer despite the new OTT release.

Interestingly, the movie also got good numbers at the Tamil Nadu box office, despite other Tamil film releases.

Meanwhile, in a recent magazine interview, Yash spoke about how the ‘KGF’ franchise made an impact on his professional and personal life and how everyone in the team worked together as a family, throughout the production and how the franchise gave him the confidence to grow with the right kind of people.