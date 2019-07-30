KGF Chapter 2: Sanjay Dutt compares his character Adheera with Thanos from Avengers series

A poster by the makers of KGF revealed that Sanjay Dutt will play the role of Adheera.

KGF Chapter 2: After the grand success of its first film, the KGF franchise director and writer Prashanth Neel made sure to cast the best of the antagonist to give the movie a balanced villain opposite to the actor Yash. The production house of KGF franchise, on Monday, revealed that the character of the main antagonist of the film will be played by Sanjay Dutt. The actor is well known for his negative roles and is considered to have revived the charm of negative roles in Bollywood. The news of Sanjay Dutt playing the antagonist Adheera in KGF chapter 2 spread like fire and went viral on social media within hours. A poster was released and Dutt is looking fiercely badass in it. Dutt as Adheera is being speculated to be a remarkable portrayal of villain and the makers while sharing the poster on Monday captioned it as ‘Mother of all Collisions”. According to reports, the Kannada film will be dubbed in four languages Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. The second chapter of the movie will be the debut of Sanjay Dutt in the south Indian film industry.

Sanjay Dutt while discussing his character in KGF 2 during a recent press meet in Mumbai said, “The antagonist Adheera in KGF chapter 2 is very powerful. His character is like Thanos and if you have seen Avengers, you know how powerful Thanos is. In the first chapter of KGF, Adheera appeared only in the end, but in the second chapter of the movie has a very strong presence and getup of this character. This is the role I was I was looking for and this is the character I wanted to portray, and it has come to me.”

In a tweet on Monday, the Bollywood actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar who is co-producing the KGF chapter 2 under his banner, Excel Entertainment, congratulated Sanjay Dutt and wrote that “As a kid, I remember watching him shoot for his debut film ‘Rocky’ on Bandstand and all these years later we’re finally collaborating on something special.”

Notably, the daunting physical appearance of Sanjay Dutt would be the right choice to rival the towering onscreen persona of Yash, who is playing the protagonist in gangster film KGF 2. This pair of protagonist and antagonist will keep screen balanced. Tough the director intentionally kept the character of Adheera mysterious in KGF Chapter 1 which released last year. It is quite certain that in the sequel this character will be at the centre of the film other than ‘Rocky’ which is played by Yash.

The movie is a crime saga that revolves around a power struggle between criminals who aspire to control the gold mines of Kolar in the 1980s Karnataka.