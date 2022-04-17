KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Collection: Yash-starrer mints over Rs 300 crore in just 3 days!

KGF Chapter 2: After an impressive opening, the action thriller KGF Chapter 2 continues to do great business. The movie has managed to do good business in many states, while the Hindi version of the film is also making noise. KGF’s Hindi version has crossed Rs 100 crore mark in just three days, while the long weekend is further boosting the collections.

In just three days the movie has earned Rs 332 crores approx. This happens to be the third-biggest movie after Baahubali 2 which made Rs. 357.90 crores and RRR that made Rs. 342.40 crores. KGF Chapter 2 is expected to take a lead over RRR on the fourth day and is projected to make around Rs 440-554 crores approx.

The movie had made Rs 128.50 crores on Thursday, Rs 106.50 crores on Friday and Rs 97 crores on Saturday.

KGF 2 has been released on around 1000 screens worldwide and multiple versions of the film have been reportedly available across India on about 6500 screens. The Hindi version of the film is playing on around 4000 screens.

The movie has been directed by Prashanth Neel and going by the post-credits, there could be a third part of the film in the works. The lead roles in the movie are played by Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty and Raveena Tandon, while the supporting role is played by Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, John Kokken and Saran.