KGF Box Office Collection: Rs 80 cr in just 4 days! Yash-starrer movie continues to impress audience

By: | Published: December 25, 2018 10:28 PM

Notably, the movie is outshining the much-hyped Bollywood film, Zero, at the Indian box office starring big names - Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer.

The crowd-favourite KGF continues to impress the audiences at the box office. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the Kannada film has been dubbed into Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. Set in the 1970s and 1980s era, this movie is the first instalment in the action series.

Notably, the movie is outshining the much-hyped Bollywood film, Zero, at the Indian box office starring big names – Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer. Giving the film merely one-and-a-half stars, the Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta had praised the “striking cinematography, and the brown and sepia colours”. However, she criticised the routine approach of the film, saying, “Beat, punch, slap. Dialogue. Rinse, repeat. Yash looks capable while slashing and punching, and it helps that he has barely anything to say.”

READ ALSO | Zero box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan’s film mints Rs 107 crore worldwide

During its first four days, the film has earned Rs 80 crore across the globe. Ramesh Bala ‏wrote on Twitter, “In 4 days, #KGF has grossed nearly ₹ 80 Crs at the WW Box Office..Since Monday, there is an upswing in collections in Telugu States, TN and Kerala, compared to the weekend.”

Taran Adarsh affirmed the same with his tweet, “#KGF continues to trend very, very well… Mon is higher than Fri and similar to Sat… #Christmas holiday today should boost its biz further… Fri 2.10 cr, Sat 3 cr, Sun 4.10 cr, Mon 2.90 cr. Total: ₹ 12.10 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version.” #KGF goes from strength to strength… Picks up momentum over the weekend… Fri 2.10 cr, Sat 3 cr, Sun 4.10 cr. Total: ₹ 9.20 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version,” he added.

Interestingly, the Yash and Srinidhi Shetty-Starrer was pitted against Shah Rukh Khan’ much-hyped film Zero which after initial hiccup picked up, earning Rs 107 crore worldwide, as per trade analyst Ramesh Bala.

However, Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Zero has clearly underperformed… Remained on similar levels over the weekend… No turnaround / big jump in biz… #Christmas holiday [tomorrow] should boost biz… Real test on Wed and Thu… Fri 20.14 cr, Sat 18.22 cr, Sun 20.71 cr. Total: ₹ 59.07 cr. India biz.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. KGF Box Office Collection: Rs 80 cr in just 4 days! Yash-starrer movie continues to impress audience
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition