KGF Box Office Collection: Rs 80 cr in just 4 days! Yash-starrer movie continues to impress audience

The crowd-favourite KGF continues to impress the audiences at the box office. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the Kannada film has been dubbed into Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. Set in the 1970s and 1980s era, this movie is the first instalment in the action series.

Notably, the movie is outshining the much-hyped Bollywood film, Zero, at the Indian box office starring big names – Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer. Giving the film merely one-and-a-half stars, the Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta had praised the “striking cinematography, and the brown and sepia colours”. However, she criticised the routine approach of the film, saying, “Beat, punch, slap. Dialogue. Rinse, repeat. Yash looks capable while slashing and punching, and it helps that he has barely anything to say.”

During its first four days, the film has earned Rs 80 crore across the globe. Ramesh Bala ‏wrote on Twitter, “In 4 days, #KGF has grossed nearly ₹ 80 Crs at the WW Box Office..Since Monday, there is an upswing in collections in Telugu States, TN and Kerala, compared to the weekend.”

Taran Adarsh affirmed the same with his tweet, “#KGF continues to trend very, very well… Mon is higher than Fri and similar to Sat… #Christmas holiday today should boost its biz further… Fri 2.10 cr, Sat 3 cr, Sun 4.10 cr, Mon 2.90 cr. Total: ₹ 12.10 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version.” #KGF goes from strength to strength… Picks up momentum over the weekend… Fri 2.10 cr, Sat 3 cr, Sun 4.10 cr. Total: ₹ 9.20 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version,” he added.

Interestingly, the Yash and Srinidhi Shetty-Starrer was pitted against Shah Rukh Khan’ much-hyped film Zero which after initial hiccup picked up, earning Rs 107 crore worldwide, as per trade analyst Ramesh Bala.

However, Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Zero has clearly underperformed… Remained on similar levels over the weekend… No turnaround / big jump in biz… #Christmas holiday [tomorrow] should boost biz… Real test on Wed and Thu… Fri 20.14 cr, Sat 18.22 cr, Sun 20.71 cr. Total: ₹ 59.07 cr. India biz.”