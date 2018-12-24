KGF Box Office Collection: Monster hit! Rs 60 cr in just 3 days – Yash thanks audience; here is his message

KGF: It is the first installment in the two-part series, followed by K.G.F: Chapter 2. The film stars Yash and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead roles.

Yash-starrer KGF: Kolar Gold Fields is smashing many records at box-office! The movie is earning praises from various critics and minting big money at the box office. Reportedly, KGF earned over Rs 60 cr in just 3 days. According to movie critic and box-office biz analyst Ramesh Bala, “In its 3 day Opening weekend, #KGF has grossed around ₹ 60+ Crs at the WW Box Office..#KGFMonsterHit”

In its 3 day Opening weekend, #KGF has grossed around ₹ 60+ Crs at the WW Box Office.. #KGFMonsterHit pic.twitter.com/QVkf1notuI — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 24, 2018

Elated over the success of KGF, Yash has thanked audience.

Yash thanks Tamil audience for #KGF ‘s monster hit. He spoke in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and English in his 18 minute Facebook live. This is the Tamil part.#KGFMagnumHit@TheNameIsYash @VishalKOfficial pic.twitter.com/6PmUrZTxIn — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 24, 2018

Also, Ramesh Bala tweeted, “Fantastic Ratings for #KGF & this has made the Screens tripled in Tamilnadu.”

Not only this, “KGF leads among the new South releases at the #USA Box Office,” as per Ramesh Bala.

#KGF leads among the new South releases at the #USA Box Office.. Dec 21st – 23rd:#KGF :

Total: $307,804 from 75 Locs #Anthariksham:

Total: $283,434 from 103 Locs #PadiPadiLecheManasu:

Total: $205,287 from 95 Locs — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 24, 2018

‘K.G.F: Chapter 1’ is Indian Kannada-language action-period drama set in the Kolar gold fields. It was written and directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale films.

It was released on December 21.

Prior to KGF release, Kannada film actor Yash had said that he is quite excited to see how cine-goers across India accept him as a performer because he is a newcomer for a majority of the audiences. KGF was released in five languages including Hindi.