KGF box office collection Day 18: Yash starrer mints Rs 5.31 crore worldwide!

By: | Published: January 8, 2019 1:31 PM

KGF box office collection: If KGF keeps up the pace, it can end up collecting Rs 200 crore from its worldwide ticket sales within the next few days.

Yash turned 33 on Tuesday. (Photo Source: Indian Express)

KGF: Chapter 1 had turned out to be a goldmine for its producers at the worldwide box office. The movie has become the first Kannada film to make around Rs 120 crore in Karnataka and has done fairly well in other languages as well. In its Hindi version, KGF aka Kolar Gold Fields is all set to go past the Rs 40-crore mark, despite facing competition from two big Hindi films in the form of Zero and Simmba. The movie has managed a stronghold at the box office despite limited screens.

Taking to Twitter, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared that the film is unstoppable in the US and has raked in Rs 5.31 crore in the country in 16 days.

Taran Adarsh’s Tweet:

Taran also revealed that the Hindi version of the film has managed to earn Rs 37.20 crore and is expected to touch the Rs 40 crore mark in a couple of days.

Taran Adarsh’s Tweet:

Also Read: Simmba box office collection Day 11: Ranveer Singh’s film crosses Rs 70-crore mark abroad

The movie is making good money in its Tamil and Telugu versions as well with the Telugu version going past the Rs 20 crore mark. The movie minted Rs 197.56 crore globally in just 17 days of its release and is expected to hit the Rs 200-crore mark in its worldwide theatrical collection soon.

Happy Birthday Yash: KGF star
After the box-office success of the Hindi version of KGF: Chapter 1, Yash is now a popular name among moviegoers in the North Indian belt as well. The actor, who has garnered appreciation from several quarters for his role in the film, has turned 33 today. But Yash has decided to not indulge in any kind of celebration in the wake of veteran actor Ambareesh’s demise in November last year.

Yash shared a video on his Twitter account in which he requested to his fans to respect his sentiments and avoid celebrating his birthday this year.

Yash’s Tweet:

Meanwhile, he announced that he will be meeting his fans soon across the state. Yash said he will be taking out a yatra named after himself: Yasho-Yatra, which will celebrate the huge success of KGF.

