KGF box office collection Day 18: Yash starrer mints Rs 5.31 crore worldwide!

KGF: Chapter 1 had turned out to be a goldmine for its producers at the worldwide box office. The movie has become the first Kannada film to make around Rs 120 crore in Karnataka and has done fairly well in other languages as well. In its Hindi version, KGF aka Kolar Gold Fields is all set to go past the Rs 40-crore mark, despite facing competition from two big Hindi films in the form of Zero and Simmba. The movie has managed a stronghold at the box office despite limited screens.

Taking to Twitter, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared that the film is unstoppable in the US and has raked in Rs 5.31 crore in the country in 16 days.

Super-success of #KGF has given confidence to #Kannada film industry to dream big and explore newer horizons… While #KGF is faring exceptionally well in #India, it has crossed $ 750k in #USA… Total till 6 Jan 2019: $ 761,006 [₹ 5.31 cr]. @comScore — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 7, 2019

Taran also revealed that the Hindi version of the film has managed to earn Rs 37.20 crore and is expected to touch the Rs 40 crore mark in a couple of days.

#KGF biz at a glance…

Week 1: ₹ 21.45 cr

Week 2: ₹ 11.50 cr

Weekend 3: ₹ 4.25 cr

Total: ₹ 37.20 cr

India biz.

Note: HINDI version. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 7, 2019

#KGF is maintaining the rhythm… Eyes ₹ 40 cr+ mark, an impressive total since it successfully faced two biggies in two consecutive weeks… [Week 3] Fri 90 lakhs, Sat 1.35 cr, Sun 2 cr. Total: ₹ 37.20 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 7, 2019

The movie is making good money in its Tamil and Telugu versions as well with the Telugu version going past the Rs 20 crore mark. The movie minted Rs 197.56 crore globally in just 17 days of its release and is expected to hit the Rs 200-crore mark in its worldwide theatrical collection soon.

Happy Birthday Yash: KGF star

After the box-office success of the Hindi version of KGF: Chapter 1, Yash is now a popular name among moviegoers in the North Indian belt as well. The actor, who has garnered appreciation from several quarters for his role in the film, has turned 33 today. But Yash has decided to not indulge in any kind of celebration in the wake of veteran actor Ambareesh’s demise in November last year.

Yash shared a video on his Twitter account in which he requested to his fans to respect his sentiments and avoid celebrating his birthday this year.

ನನ್ನ ಪ್ರೀತಿಯ ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳಿಗೆ ???????????? ನಾನು ಖುಷಿಯಿಂದ ಎಲ್ಲರೊಡನೆ ಸಂಭ್ರಮಿಸಲು ಒಂದು ಸಮಯ.

ನನ್ನ ನೆನಪುಗಳ ಪುಟ ತಿರುಗಿಸಲು ಈ ಸಮಯ. There is a time for celebration and then there is a time for remembrance and reflection. This year is for the latter. pic.twitter.com/6jF2Kj2VjJ — Yash (@TheNameIsYash) January 6, 2019

Meanwhile, he announced that he will be meeting his fans soon across the state. Yash said he will be taking out a yatra named after himself: Yasho-Yatra, which will celebrate the huge success of KGF.