KGF actor Yash trends on the internet; Fans call him ‘box office king’

Superstar Yash has become a household name with the success of KGF: Chapter 2. The craze around the actor has seen an unprecedented rise that was never seen before. While Yash has created a league of his own, he has ruled over the box office with KGF 2 registering the biggest opening by collecting 54 crores in the Hindi-speaking belt on day one. Where these opening figures have created history at the box office, the craze of Rocky Bhai has now started a new trend shouting out his name with #Yash54.

The kind of rage that Yash has created with KGF 2 has come as a big challenge for many biggies. He truly set high bars for the industry’s forerunners to achieve the mark of such a bumper opening. By collecting 54 crores on the very first day Yash has set a huge record that has never been achieved by anyone in the industry. While the star has not only made his significant mark all over the nation, he has led a whole internet talking about his record. While giving rise to a whole new trend on the internet, Yash is now trending with #Yash54 where the netizens are constantly showing their love for the Pan-India star.

I am so happy to hear this news it is such a great deal that in one day this movie’s Collection is 54cr.#Yash54 pic.twitter.com/2v4eH0Ot31 — Ajju Gupta (@_ajjugupta) August 29, 2022

KGF is a story about a young man Rocky, who seeks power and wealth in order to fulfill a promise to his dying mother. His quest takes him to Mumbai, where he gets involved with the notorious gold mafia but ultimately become the richest and the most powerful person. In Chapter 2, his allies look up to him as their savior, the government sees him as a threat, and his enemies are clamouring for revenge. The end credits leave a hint that KGF: Chapter 2 will soon be announced.