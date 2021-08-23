KGF 2 gets release date: Sanjay Dutt-Yash starrer to hit screens on this day

The film, set to be the most expensive Kannada film to be ever made, will be dubbed in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi

The much-awaited sequel to KGF has finally got a release date. Kannada actor Yash has revealed the KGF: Chapter 2 will release on April 14, 2022. The Sandalwood superstar made the announcement on his official Twitter handle.

The sequel to KGF, which released to critical acclaim in 2018, will again be helmed by Prashanth Neel as director. He has also been credited as the scriptwriter.

The release of KGF: Chapter 2 was pushed back due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Kannada language film was originally scheduled to hit theatres on July 16. Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon, one of the film’s top stars, had announced the delay on her Instagram profile where she had said that the monster would only arrive when gangsters filled the halls.

The film, set to be the most expensive Kannada film to be ever made, will be dubbed in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. While the first cost 80 crore to make, the second instalment is reported to have cost Rs 100 crore. The first part earned a whopping Rs 250 crore.

Sanjay Dutt will also make his debut in Sandalwood with KGF: Chapter 2 as the villain, Adheera.

Dutt had earlier said about Adheera that it was a “very powerful” character and went on to compare the part to that of Thanos, the main villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He had said Adheera was as powerful as Thanos, adding that while the character only made a short appearance at the end of the first film, he would have a really strong presence in the second instalment. When asked about his decision to play the role, Dutt had said that Adheera was a character he had been looking for a long time.

The film has been produced by Vijay Kiragandur’s Hombale Films and also features Srinidhi Shetty and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.