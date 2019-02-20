Kesari trailer tomorrow: Akshay Kumar gets fans ready to witness the untold story of Battle of Saragarhi

Ahead of film's release on March 21, the trailer of Akshay Kumar's Kesari is all set to drop tomorrow, that is February 21.

After dropping three back to back teasers of his upcoming film Kesari, Akshay Kumar is going to unveil the trailer of his upcoming film tomorrow. Akshay Kumar shared a photo announcing the trailer release of the film on his social media handle, the actor shared the photo along with the caption ‘The untold story of the bravest battle ever fought begins to unravel TOMORROW!’

The teasers of the film showed the glimpses of Akshay Kumar’s and his men in a war field. From the enthralling background, music and action to the makers are taking us into the world of the toughest battle ever fought which is the Battle of Saragarhi, the promos of Kesari have everything to make one impatient, restless and gripped for more.

Ever since Akshay Kumar announced the trailer release of the film, it has got fans excited. Soon after he shared a post on his social media handle, comments like ‘Can’t wait for this movie’, ‘Very much EXCITED’, ‘Wow!! Can’t wait for this!’ and many others started pouring in. The actor’s followers are already all geared up for the film and have termed it the ‘blockbuster’ of the year.

Kesari is based in the battle of Saragarhi, where 21 Sikh soldiers fought 10,000 Afghan soldiers. Starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra, the movie will hit the silver screens on March 21.

