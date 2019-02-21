Kesari Trailer: Memes on Akshay Kumar-starrer flood social media

The trailer of Akshay Kumar’s latest film Kesari launched today and it has already become a great meme material. (IE)

As Akshay Kumar’s Kesari trailer finally released, it garnered praises from all quarters of the film industry and audiences alike. However as expected, the netizens didn’t waste a single minute to make memes out of the trailer. Many praised Akshay’s performance in the trailer as Havildar Ishar Singh, while some used the line, ‘Chal Jhootha’, others found ‘Baahar 10 hazaar log hai’ to describe day-to-day funny situations. Have a look.

Tweets:

People in your girl’s DM vs People in your DM. #KesariTrailer pic.twitter.com/zrCJ4Bq3BO — Kishan Jhunjhunwala (@Jjworiginal) February 21, 2019

#KesariTrailer @firefliesthough Imran khan:- phulwama attack main Pakistan ka koi hanth nai hai. Indian:- pic.twitter.com/L3oJt4h4z5 — SACHIN SINGH (@SAC739) February 21, 2019

When I see the questions in the question paper vs the Time Remaining #Kesari #KesariTrailer pic.twitter.com/BOU0HP9QEk — UmaR (@umarsiddiquiii) February 21, 2019

Pakistan: We don’t support Terrorist Activities India: pic.twitter.com/QknyemsN1O — Ujjwal Mishra 彡 (@iujjwalmishra) February 21, 2019

Also Read: Kesari trailer: Akshay Kumar bleeds saffron in fierce Battle of Saragarhi

Akshay Kumar’s latest film portrays the actor as a Sikh soldier who fought for his country. Moreover, his country and respect to all religions are of the utmost importance to him. The Karan Johar production is based on the battle of Saragarhi.

Watch Kesari movie trailer:



The historic battle of Saragarhi has also inspired other films like Ajay Devgn’s Sons of Sardars 2 and Rajkumar Santoshi’s Battle of Saragarhi, starring Randeep Hooda.

Akshay Kumar is not a new name in the patriotic film genre, his previous movies Baby, Holiday and Rustom have already bagged critical acclaim for the actor.

The film that is going to ignite the patriotic spirit in viewers. Kesari is set for a Holi release on March 21st, 2019.

The fans just can not wait for the film to hit the big screens.